Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

Genpact has raised its dividend by 62.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of G opened at $49.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Genpact has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $50.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.57 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on G. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $3,119,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,921,106.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $3,368,343.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

