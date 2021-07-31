Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.98% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Genius Sports Group provides digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Genius Sports Group, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. II., is based in London. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GENI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Benchmark upped their price target on Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Genius Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

NYSE:GENI traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $17.12. 907,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,107. Genius Sports has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $25.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.71.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $53.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genius Sports stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 225,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.11% of Genius Sports as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

