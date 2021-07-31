Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) by 30.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,116 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Genetron were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GTH. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Genetron during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genetron during the 4th quarter worth about $633,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Genetron during the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Genetron in the fourth quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Genetron by 3.0% in the first quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 257,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Genetron stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. Genetron Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.48.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). Genetron had a negative net margin of 666.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

