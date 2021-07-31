General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,317 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in General Motors were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 127.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 204,887 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,773,000 after buying an additional 114,839 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 484.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 749.8% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 49,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 43,487 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter valued at $1,605,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in General Motors by 6.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 525,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,210,000 after purchasing an additional 32,522 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.64.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GM opened at $56.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.32. General Motors has a 1-year low of $24.44 and a 1-year high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.