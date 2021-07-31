General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%.

GD traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.03. 907,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,174. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.17. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $199.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in General Dynamics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.54.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

