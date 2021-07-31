General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Holdings Lowered by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22,638 shares during the quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GD stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.03. The stock had a trading volume of 907,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,174. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $129.17 and a one year high of $199.95. The company has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen raised their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.54.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

