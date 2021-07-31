Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. Generac updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $419.36. The stock had a trading volume of 803,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,838. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $390.69. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 51.58, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.91. Generac has a 1-year low of $151.50 and a 1-year high of $457.00.

In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,068,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total value of $1,655,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,077,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,093 shares of company stock worth $12,149,690 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNRC. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Generac from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.13.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

