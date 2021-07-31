Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,952 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 61,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 228,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,640,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 27,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR opened at $79.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.76. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $54.66 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.