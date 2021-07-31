Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,341 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,216 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in Oracle by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 21,740 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.
In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $111,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,119,377,651.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,675,000 shares of company stock valued at $447,896,000. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of ORCL stock
opened at $87.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.78. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $53.66 and a 12-month high of $91.20. The company has a market capitalization of $243.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.31.
Oracle Profile
Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.
