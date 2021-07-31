Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,170 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in The Southern by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO opened at $63.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $51.22 and a 12 month high of $66.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.89.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 14.47%. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,877,578.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,425 shares of company stock valued at $618,721. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SO. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus raised their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.85.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

