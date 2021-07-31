Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BFT Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $103.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.86. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $104.06.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

