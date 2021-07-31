Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 492,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,931,000 after buying an additional 369,724 shares during the period. CMC Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,256,000. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,276,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,268,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 29,294.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 199,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after buying an additional 199,200 shares during the period.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $103.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.86. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $104.06.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

