Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 502 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $634,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, Kennicott Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $373,000.

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $240.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $171.02 and a 12-month high of $242.72.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

