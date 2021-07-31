Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 205,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,891,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,257 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $566,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 17,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,090,782.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $95.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $178.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $97.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.