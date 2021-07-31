Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 1,305.9% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,708,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231,226 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,188,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,319,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,794 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 182.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,841,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,269,000 after acquiring an additional 662,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $51.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.57. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. upped their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.13.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

