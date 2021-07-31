Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 3,457 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,321,000 after buying an additional 24,336 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $315.07 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $216.01 and a 12 month high of $323.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $310.95.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

