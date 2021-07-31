Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Trading 26.5% Higher

Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF)’s share price traded up 26.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Gem Diamonds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

