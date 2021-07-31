Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Nicolaus

Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $1.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 75.44% from the company’s current price.

GENGF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.57. 266,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,834. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62. Gear Energy has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.81.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

