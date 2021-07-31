GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €44.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.60 ($31.29) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €35.23 ($41.44).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of G1A stock opened at €37.39 ($43.99) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 1 year high of €37.96 ($44.66). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €34.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.