GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €36.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €36.00 ($42.35) price target by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on G1A. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €35.23 ($41.44).

Shares of G1A stock opened at €37.39 ($43.99) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion and a PE ratio of 54.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €34.85. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 12 month high of €37.96 ($44.66).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

