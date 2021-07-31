Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) fell 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.28 and last traded at $3.36. 373,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 11,387,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

A number of research firms have commented on GOTU. lowered shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $2.60 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Monday, July 26th. CLSA lowered shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $2.70 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $29.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.06.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 96.40% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. The firm had revenue of $296.15 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gaotu Techedu Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile (NYSE:GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

