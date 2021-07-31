Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 22.38%.

NASDAQ:GLPI traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $47.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,527. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $48.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.68%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,546.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.85.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

