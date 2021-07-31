Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $285.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) will post $285.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $309.02 million and the lowest is $271.26 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported sales of $307.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.25). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GLPI shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.85.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,546.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $48.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 77.68%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

