Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Hits New 1-Year High at $161.70

Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 161.70 ($2.11) and last traded at GBX 158.60 ($2.07), with a volume of 257305 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 159.40 ($2.08).

The company has a market cap of £176.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 138.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43.

Galliford Try Company Profile (LON:GFRD)

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

