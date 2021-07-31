FY2023 EPS Estimates for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Increased by Analyst

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Sony Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now expects that the company will post earnings of $8.36 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sony Group’s FY2024 earnings at $9.57 EPS.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.44. Sony Group had a return on equity of 21.70% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Sony Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Sony Group from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of SONY opened at $104.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.70. Sony Group has a 52 week low of $72.45 and a 52 week high of $118.50. The company has a market cap of $127.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

