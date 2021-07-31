FY2022 EPS Estimates for F5 Networks, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for F5 Networks in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now expects that the network technology company will post earnings per share of $8.13 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.90. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $192.62 price objective (down previously from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price objective (down previously from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.11.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $206.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $116.79 and a 52 week high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 2.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 6.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 991 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 0.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,337 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 0.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,619 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $45,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,535.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,315. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

