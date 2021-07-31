FY2022 EPS Estimates for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Sharma now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.25.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.47.

NYSE RDY opened at $62.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a twelve month low of $57.54 and a twelve month high of $75.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.01.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 14.31%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter worth $1,081,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 70.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

