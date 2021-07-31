FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Davide Campari-Milano in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.31.

DVDCF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.65.

Shares of DVDCF opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $14.40.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

