FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Issued By Raymond James

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Secure Energy Services in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $7.25 price objective on the stock.

SES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark set a C$4.28 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 price target (up previously from C$4.00) on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.43.

SES stock opened at C$4.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.47. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$1.21 and a 1-year high of C$5.15.

In other news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 6,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total transaction of C$29,322.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 499,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,162,899.95.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

