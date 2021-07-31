FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arch Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the energy company will earn $9.17 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.82.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Arch Resources from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

NYSE:ARCH opened at $65.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.48. Arch Resources has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $69.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.03 million. Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 16.00%. Arch Resources’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.26) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Arch Resources by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,045 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Arch Resources by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,416 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,525,000 after purchasing an additional 55,802 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Arch Resources by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 7,333 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arch Resources by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,155,761 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,080,000 after purchasing an additional 44,658 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Arch Resources by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,180 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,496,000 after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares during the period.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

