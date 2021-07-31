FY2021 EPS Estimates for Visa Inc. Boosted by Oppenheimer (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Visa in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the credit-card processor will earn $5.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.70. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $281.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Visa’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on V. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.96.

NYSE:V opened at $246.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. Visa has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth $373,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $1,120,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Visa by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $856,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,770 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,662,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $801,048,000 after buying an additional 236,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total value of $2,619,721.65. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,721.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,138 shares of company stock valued at $21,461,064. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.