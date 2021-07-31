FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Lifted by Analyst

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Cheesecake Factory in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.47 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.15. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CAKE. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $45.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.75. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $65.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,600,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,431 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 143,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 13,613 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President David M. Gordon sold 65,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $4,068,293.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 51,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,759.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $1,149,480.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 7,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,660 shares of company stock worth $5,473,214 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.