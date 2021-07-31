FY2021 EPS Estimates for Rockwell Automation, Inc. Raised by William Blair (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Rockwell Automation in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $9.40 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.25. William Blair also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ROK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.23.

Shares of ROK opened at $307.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $283.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $206.57 and a twelve month high of $308.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,672,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 29.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,288,000 after acquiring an additional 713,005 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 262.2% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,425,000 after acquiring an additional 445,694 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 52.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,098,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,700,000 after acquiring an additional 380,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $76,115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total value of $71,141.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total transaction of $1,242,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,890 shares of company stock valued at $9,440,744 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

