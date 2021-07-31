FY2021 EPS Estimates for Melcor REIT Lifted by Analyst (TSE:MR)

Melcor REIT (TSE:MR) – Stock analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Melcor REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now anticipates that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.84. Desjardins also issued estimates for Melcor REIT’s FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Melcor REIT (TSE:MR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($2.07). The firm had revenue of C$19.49 million during the quarter.

Melcor REIT has a one year low of C$21.80 and a one year high of C$33.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

