FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Reduced by KeyCorp

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Fluor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fluor’s FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

NYSE FLR opened at $16.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.72. Fluor has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 2.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.