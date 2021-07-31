Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Down 5%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s share price was down 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $105.29 and last traded at $105.29. Approximately 216,617 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 8,262,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FUTU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Futu in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.72.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 46.42%. The firm had revenue of $283.56 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Futu in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Futu by 16.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Futu in the first quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Futu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

