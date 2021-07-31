Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Down 5%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s share price was down 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $105.29 and last traded at $105.29. Approximately 216,617 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 8,262,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.83.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on FUTU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Futu in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.72.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66 and a beta of 1.29.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Futu in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Futu by 16.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Futu in the first quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Futu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUTU)
Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.
Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?
Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.