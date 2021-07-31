Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in July

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of FUWAY traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.63. Furukawa Electric has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $14.67.

About Furukawa Electric

Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells telecommunications, energy, automobile, electronic parts, and construction products worldwide. It operates through Infrastructure, Automotive Products & Materials, Functional Products, and Service and Developments segments. The company offers telecommunications products, such as broadband systems, routers/network equipment, and wireless products; and optical fiber cables and identifiers, optical closures/termination boxes, optical connectors/cords, fusion splicers/optical connecting tools, optical fiber line monitoring/management systems, optical component/devices, and metal communication cables, as well as wiring materials.

