Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 92 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $730,789,000 after acquiring an additional 322,320 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,135,000 after acquiring an additional 141,047 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,766,000 after acquiring an additional 592,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 564,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,654,000 after acquiring an additional 48,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ULTA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.52.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $335.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $337.66. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.18 and a 52-week high of $356.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,121 shares of company stock worth $28,410,069. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

