Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 181 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 9,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $119.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.16. The stock has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.41 and a 1-year high of $122.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

In related news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $232,831.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,045.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,034 shares of company stock worth $13,011,765 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ICE. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.