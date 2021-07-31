Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 559,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,509,000 after purchasing an additional 122,604 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $67.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.88. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $139.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

