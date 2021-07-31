Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.78 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,124,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,120 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,486,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,204,992,000 after buying an additional 96,232 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $588,022,000 after buying an additional 95,427 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,759,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,813,000 after buying an additional 728,870 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,516,000 after buying an additional 231,291 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,111 shares of company stock valued at $32,612,262 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, lowered their price objective on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.96.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $130.05 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $86.51 and a one year high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

