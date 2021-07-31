Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,154,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,436 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 633.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,099 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth $83,096,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth $71,494,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 151.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 832,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,648,000 after acquiring an additional 501,336 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.09.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 8,445 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $575,104.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,203,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $295,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,581 shares of company stock valued at $2,210,764 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $58.03 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.22 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.79.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

