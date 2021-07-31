Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth $275,000. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 11.2% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,264 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,913 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at $277,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $87.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $53.66 and a 52 week high of $91.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.31.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,675,000 shares of company stock worth $447,896,000. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.