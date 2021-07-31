Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Short Interest Down 61.5% in July

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 746,600 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the June 30th total of 1,940,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.84.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 164,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 43,870 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 52,100 shares in the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. develops, produces, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games, toys, and educational materials primarily in China. Its products include AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; Â’Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction.

