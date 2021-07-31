FTX Token Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $68.45 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. FTX Token has a market cap of $3.08 billion and $68.45 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token coin can now be bought for about $32.66 or 0.00081251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FTX Token has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00047794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.63 or 0.00782764 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token (FTT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 coins and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 coins. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

Buying and Selling FTX Token

