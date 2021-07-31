FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.000-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.65 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTI Consulting from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NYSE FCN traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,189. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.42. FTI Consulting has a 52 week low of $94.87 and a 52 week high of $147.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.16.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $4,487,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

