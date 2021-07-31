FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FRP. Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of FRP Advisory Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of FRP opened at GBX 126 ($1.65) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £306.42 million and a PE ratio of 35.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.29. FRP Advisory Group has a 12 month low of GBX 97.60 ($1.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 135 ($1.76). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 376.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from FRP Advisory Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. FRP Advisory Group’s payout ratio is 0.18%.

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include restructuring and insolvency advisory, including corporate financial advisory, formal insolvency appointments, informal restructuring advisory, personal insolvency, and general advice to various stakeholders; corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, financial due diligence, capital raising, special situations M&A, and partial exits; and debt advisory services consisting of raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, asset based lending, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

