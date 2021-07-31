Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $94.65 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) will post $94.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Frontline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $92.80 million to $96.49 million. Frontline reported sales of $301.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 68.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Frontline will report full year sales of $474.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $439.10 million to $510.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $704.52 million, with estimates ranging from $702.10 million to $706.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Frontline.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontline had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $107.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Danske upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI raised Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.18.

Shares of FRO stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $7.96. 689,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Frontline has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRO. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Frontline by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 195,646 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 23,056 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 39,446 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 530,507 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,806,000 after buying an additional 106,127 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 83,919 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 12,727 shares during the period. 19.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontline (FRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.