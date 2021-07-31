Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €55.95 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €48.07 ($56.55).

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

FRA:FRE opened at €44.32 ($52.14) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €44.72. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 12 month high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.