Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 71.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 4.5% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 3.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Exelon by 6.8% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.80. 3,644,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,571,855. The firm has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $47.62.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

